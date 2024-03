Botetourt County Restaurant Week April 5-13

The fourth annual Botetourt County Restaurant Week is April 5th through the 13th. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the hope is to bring in people from outside the county to see what Botetourt has to offer.

https://sites.google.com/view/shopbotetourt/boco-restaurant-week-specials?authuser=0