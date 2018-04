Botetourt County needs workers, holds job fair Saturday

| By

Botetourt County conducts a job fair this weekend in hopes of filling open positions — many of them full-time ones where qualified candidates are often hard to find. It is at the Greenfield Education and Training Center, just off US 220, Saturday from 10:00 until 2:00. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

