Bomb threat disrupts day at Catawba Hospital

STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE: Catawba Hospital received a phone call from an unknown, male caller shortly before 1:00 p.m. this afternoon. The caller stated that a bomb had been placed in one of the buildings on the hospital grounds. At the request of Catawba Hospital, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Field Operations and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the threat. The Virginia State Police also requested assistance from Roanoke County Police Department, the City of Roanoke Police Department and Blacksburg Police Department for the use of their explosive detection K-9s, to search the grounds.

At the completion of this search, no explosives were located.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation will continue to investigate to determine the origin of the call, and the identity of the caller.