BoCo Sheriff's Department releases details of shooting

| By

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place last Thursday in Troutville. 49 Walter Hinkley of Troutville was the victim; his wife, 50 year old Rhonda Hinkley, is the suspect. Last Thursday Botetourt County Deputies along with the Virginia State Police responded to a residence on Westview Road in Troutville to find an adult woman standing in the driveway with her hands in the air and an adult man with a single gunshot wound. Walter Hinckley was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Rhonda Hinckley has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

(Sheriff’s Department Release) FINCASTLE, VA – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting. The incident occurred on January 12, 2023, in Troutville.

The victim has been identified as:

Walter Thomas Hinkley, (49) of Troutville, Virginia.

The suspect has been identified as:

Rhonda Larue Hinkley, (50) of Troutville, Virginia.

On January 12, 2023, at 1:21 p.m. the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center (911) received a call from a female reporting she had shot her husband.

Botetourt County Deputies along with the Virginia State Police responded to a residence on Westview Road in Troutville to find an adult female standing in the driveway with her hands in the air and an adult male with a single gunshot wound lying in the gravel.

Botetourt Fire and EMS responded to the scene to administer medical aid and transported the victim to Lewis-Gale Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail where she is being held without bond. Hinkley has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The preliminary investigation has determined that the shooting was an isolated incident involving domestic violence between a husband and wife and the firearm was recovered at the scene.

The media contact for this incident is Deputy David Moyer. He can be reached at:

dmoyer@botetourtva.gov or (540) 928-2260