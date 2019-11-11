Blue Star Memorial marker added atop Mill Mountain

The Blue Star program honors all those who have served their country in the U.S. military. On this Veteran’s day morning near the Mill Mountain Star, a Blue Star Memorial marker was unveiled after short speeches and patriotic chorus music conducted by the RSO’s David Stuart Wiley. A local group – the Westchester Garden Club – worked with Roanoke Parks and Recreation on bringing a Blue Star Memorial marker to Mill Mountain. There are more than 3200 in all 50 states. City councilman Bill Bestpitch – a staff sergeant at the end of his 8-year Army stint – was a speaker:

11-11 Bestpitch Blue Star for Web