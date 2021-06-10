Blue Ridge PBS introduces the ECHO channel-streaming service

By

Its a streaming service first and a broadcast television channel second – that’s how Blue Ridge PBS is describing the new “ECHO” channel that debuted today. It harkens back to the Roanoke-based station’s roots as an education resource. Virginia First Lady Pam Northam was on hand to celebrate the launch of ECHO – as in Education, Community, Health, Opportunity. Pam Northam is a former teacher. ECHO will be available on-line and over the air as well; the latest addition to the Blue Ridge PBS lineup of stations.