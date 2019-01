Bishop who preached at Prince Harry’s wedding in Roanoke this week

The American Bishop who delivered a sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle during their Windsor Castle wedding last May will be in Roanoke later this week. Bishop Michael Curry is coming to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Episcopal Diocese of Southwestern Virginia. He will appear at a service on Sunday morning at the Berglund Center. Bishop Curry will also take part in a Gainsboro “Pilgrimage Walk” on Saturday, departing at 1 PM from the Hotel Roanoke