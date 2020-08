Bill advances in Richmond to speed up historic monument removal process

A bill is advancing in the General Assembly that would allow localities to take down historic monuments without the currently-required public comment process. Supporters point to the the unauthorized toppling of several monuments in Virginia and say giving localities more say would increase the process’ efficiency while improving public safety. But critics, say it is nothing more than enabling and bowing to mob rule. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

