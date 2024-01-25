Big pot bust at ROA last Friday

| By

(from Virginia State Police) On January 19, 2024, members of the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted a narcotics interdiction at the Roanoke/Blacksburg Regional Airport in the City of Roanoke. Task force members discovered two suspicious pieces of luggage on an inbound passenger flight. A narcotics K-9 was used, and members received a positive alert on the two pieces of luggage.

Task Force members obtained and executed a search warrant on the two bags and the luggage was found to contain 33 pounds of illegal marijuana. The marijuana was seized, and a suspect was identified. This incident is still under investigation. The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is Comprised of the City of Roanoke Police Department, Salem City Police Department, The Roanoke County Police Department and the Virginia State Police.