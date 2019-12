Big Lick Downtown Countdown returns on New Year’s Eve

For the 7th straight year Big Lick Entertainment will stage a New Year’s Eve bash in the city market area. Creative director J.D. Sutphin says the “Big Lick Downtown Countdown” includes live music, free gaming at Center in the Square and a DJ inside the City Market Building. He expects another sellout. Hear a complete live in-studio conversation about New Year’s Eve and other Big Lick Entertainment events on the link below:

12-19 JD Sutphin-New Years Eve