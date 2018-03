Big changes for minor league baseball – including in Salem

Major changes announced for minor league baseball today. In Single-A visits to the pitcher’s mound by coaches and other players will be limited to ten per game; at the Double-A and Triple-A levels there are even fewer mound visits and a 15-second pitch timer will be employed. Its all an effort to reduce the length of games. At all levels including Class A that includes the Salem Red Sox, extra innings will begin with a runner on second base. Ben Gellman is a spokesman for the Salem Sox:

