Beth Macy on “Raising Lazarus” and the fight against opioid crisis

Roanoke author and former Roanoke Times journalist Beth Macy has just released her fourth book, “Raising Lazarus – Hope, Justice and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” a follow up to the best selling-book and later a Hulu miniseries – “Dopesick.” Beth Macy will launch “Raising Lazarus” locally tonight, with a “Book No Further” event being held at Charter Hall in the City Market building. She spoke with WFIR’s Gene Marrano about Raising Lazarus on Friday … and here is a Longer Listen:

