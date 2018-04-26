Berkley Hall will not move forward with apartment complex on Shenandoah Life property

(A statement from Mike Dame, Carilion Clinic’s Vice President for Marketing and Communications, about the Carilion Park View property at 2301 Brambleton Avenue:) “Berkley Hall Companies, of Greensboro, N.C., notified Carilion Clinic that they do not wish to move forward with the development project adjacent to the former Shenandoah Life headquarters at 2301 Brambleton Ave. In 2017, Berkley Hall entered into an agreement with Carilion whereby, following a due diligence period, they would have the option to purchase a 17-acre portion of the property.”