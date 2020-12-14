Before 2021 even arrives, front-runners for governor already emerge

2021 isn’t even here yet, but it appears likely all the major candidates are now in place for next year’s race for governor. Virginia Tech Professor and WFIR Political Analyst Bob Denton says when former Governor Terry McAuliffe formally announced his candidacy last week, he became a prohibitive favorite as the party’s nominee for a second term. On the Republican side, he says Delegate and former House Speaker Kirk Cox appears all but certain to win that party’s nomination. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

