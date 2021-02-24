Bedford County Sheriff’s office looking for suspect

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case with property damage and theft; on February 23, the incident occurred between 1030pm and 1052pm at Cascade Carwash Wash, located off of Stewartsville Road. The suspect vehicle appears to be a 90’s model Nissan pickup with farm use tags on the front and possibly a Virginia Tag on the rear of VSM-6700. The Sheriff Office is asking that anyone with information please contact Sergeant Brown at 540-586-7827 or submit a tip to Central Virginia Crime Stoppers via phone at 1-888-798-5900, online at http://p3tips.com, or the PSTIPS3 app on your mobile device. Those who offer tips via Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1000.