Bedford County traffic stop leads to meth, heroin bust

NEWS RELEASE: On Friday, November 13th, 2020, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received information from a vehicle stop that developed into a search warrant of a residence in the 2200 block of Five Forks Road in Bedford County. This search warrant yielded approximately 3 oz of methamphetamine and heroin, a firearm, and a cash value of $3054.00. Justin Butler of Bedford County was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and heroin, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with Schedule 1 or 2 drugs. He is currently being held on no bond at Bedford Detention Center.