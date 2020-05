Bedford County firefighter airlifted to burn center

Three Bedford County firefighters were injured at the scene of a Saturday evening house fire along Joppa Mill Road south of Bedford. WDBJ7 reports one was airlifted to the Wake Forest Baptist Health Burn Center; fire officials say the other two are under treatment at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

There is no immediate word on the cause of the fire. Damage is estimated at $75,000.

Crews from five departments responded to the house fire.