Bedford County fatal hit and run

The Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the individual shown in the attached photographs. This individual is wanted for questioning in a Bedford County Fatal Hit and Run on Route 460, at 12:30 a.m. the morning of September 21, 2022.

Description of the vehicle is a 2004-2007 BMW Series Wagon, with damage to driver side front bumper, possibly driven by a black male with longer than shoulder-length hair, with a slender build.