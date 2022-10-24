The Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the individual shown in the attached photographs. This individual is wanted for questioning in a Bedford County Fatal Hit and Run on Route 460, at 12:30 a.m. the morning of September 21, 2022.
Description of the vehicle is a 2004-2007 BMW Series Wagon, with damage to driver side front bumper, possibly driven by a black male with longer than shoulder-length hair, with a slender build.
Any information about this individual please contact the Virginia State Police, Bedford Field Office, at 540-586-7905, or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.