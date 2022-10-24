Kentucky Floods




Bedford County fatal hit and run

Published October 24, 2022 | By Gene Marrano

Hit and Run VSP photo

The Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the individual shown in the attached photographs.  This individual is wanted for questioning in a Bedford County Fatal Hit and Run on Route 460, at 12:30 a.m. the morning of September 21, 2022.

Description of the vehicle is a 2004-2007 BMW Series Wagon, with damage to driver side front bumper, possibly driven by a black male with longer than shoulder-length hair, with a slender build.
Any information about this individual please contact the Virginia State Police, Bedford Field Office, at 540-586-7905, or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.