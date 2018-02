Bedford Co. students create video on teen sexting dangers

| By

Students at a Bedford County High School have created a video on the social and legal dangers of sexting. “Exposed” was written, produced, acted, and edited by Jefferson Forest High School students. It has two main messages: those nude sexting photos never go away, and on top of that, they are criminal violations. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

02-12 Sexting Video Wrap2-WEB