Avoid Bent Mountain Road/US 221

Update 4:05 Roanoke County Police, Fire, and Rescue are on scene in the 8200 block of Bent Mountain Road, for a single vehicle crash involving a vehicle that went off the road and down a steep embankment. Bent Mountain Road will be closed in both directions between Moonlight Lane and Strawberry Lane. At this time, it is unknown when the road will be reopened. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

On US-221 in Roanoke County, in the vicinity of Countrywood Dr, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash. The north left lane and right lane are closed. The south through lanes are closed. (as of 3:45 pm). Reports are that a truck went off Bent Mountain Road.