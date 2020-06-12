Authorities negotiating with man barricaded in Montgomery County home

| By

From Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office: On June 11, 2020, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3700 block of Childress Road in the Riner area of the county for a domestic situation. When deputies entered the residence, they encountered gunfire and subsequently returned fire during. No deputies were injured during the exchange.Currently there are negotiations underway with a male who is baricaded in the home. At this time, there is no threat to the public. Additional information will be released later this morning.