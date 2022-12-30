Authorities arrest Roanoke man suspected of sexually assaulting a child

From Henry County Sheriff’s Office: On December 29, 2022, Investigators issued six felony warrants on Lucas John Donley, 36, of 1632 Carroll Ave., Roanoke, VA, for sexually assaulting a child.

Investigators have worked tirelessly to locate Donley. On the evening of December 29th, those investigators received information that Donley may have been in Kernersville, NC. Investigators from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Kernersville, NC Police Department to follow up on those leads.

Officers from the Kernersville Police Department were able to locate Donley. When they approached him, he fled in a vehicle. Donley led law enforcement on a lengthy high-speed pursuit across multiple North Carolina jurisdictions. Donley eventually lost control of his car and crashed in Davie County, NC.

Donley was taken into custody and transported to a NC medical facility to receive treatment for his injuries. Donley will be extradited back to Henry County to be served with the six felony charges. He will also face multiple charges in NC related to the vehicle pursuit.

Sheriff Lane Perry would like to take this opportunity to thank the citizens who provided information, our media partners, and the many agencies who assisted with this investigation, including the Virginia State Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communications Center, Kernersville, NC Police Department and the many other North Carolina agencies involved in the pursuit of Donley.