AUSL and MBL partner in new pro softball league which could benefit the college game as well
Athletes Unlimited Softball League’s inaugural season started earlier this month with Major League Baseball as it’s partner.
WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno tells us more pro-opportunities for college players benefit the college game.
Earlier this month the world of pro sports got a new professional league as the Athletes Unlimited Softball League opened its inaugural season. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the new league will impact the college game as well.