Attention holiday shoppers: here comes “Secondhand Sunday”

Published November 25, 2022 | By Gene Marrano

Willow Tree FB photo

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday – and now another designation this weekend – “Secondhand Sunday,” a first-time national event, suggested as a way to combat inflation by visiting thrift stores and other retailers like Willow Tree Antiques & Primitives in southwest Roanoke County. Owner Robin Barker says they offer shabby chic, farmhouse and antiques – from over 100 vendors.  The new Secondhand Sunday designation approved by “National Day Calendar” was submitted on behalf of Poshmark, a social media marketplace for resale and secondhand items.

 

