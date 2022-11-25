Attention holiday shoppers: here comes “Secondhand Sunday”

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday – and now another designation this weekend – “Secondhand Sunday,” a first-time national event, suggested as a way to combat inflation by visiting thrift stores and other retailers like Willow Tree Antiques & Primitives in southwest Roanoke County. Owner Robin Barker says they offer shabby chic, farmhouse and antiques – from over 100 vendors. The new Secondhand Sunday designation approved by “National Day Calendar” was submitted on behalf of Poshmark, a social media marketplace for resale and secondhand items.