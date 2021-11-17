Atlantic Union Drumstick Dash 5K is back Thanksgiving morning

Thanksgiving is 8 days away – and so is the Atlantic Union Drumstick Dash that same morning. Funds raised from the 5K run or walk event in downtown Roanoke will support Roanoke Rescue Mission food service programs. So far around 5000 runners or walkers have signed up; all Drumstick Dash participants get a T-shirt and a finishers medal. Lee Clark is CEO for the Rescue Mission in Southeast Roanoke City, he was live in-studio this morning; hear the complete conversation below, watch it on Facebook.

Register for Drumstick Dash 5K