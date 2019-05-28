Assistant principals named for four Roanoke County elementary schools

News release: The Roanoke County School board has named four new elementary assistant principals, effective July 1.

Evin Noell, currently a special education teacher at Glenvar High School, has been named the new assistant principal at W.E. Cundiff Elementary School. Noell first joined Roanoke County Public Schools in 2011 as a teacher at Northside Middle School. In 2014, he moved to Glenvar Middle School and joined Glenvar High School in 2017. Noell, a member of the Roanoke County School Safety Advisory Committee, holds a Bachelor’s degree from Coastal Carolina University and a Master’s degree in special education from Radford University.

Jenny Griffin will become the new assistant principal at Glenvar Elementary School. Griffin first joined Roanoke County Public Schools in 1998 as a teacher at Penn Forest Elementary School, where she received the Golden Apple Award in 2004. In 2004, she left Roanoke County Public Schools to pursue other opportunities. In 2010, she returned to elementary teaching in Roanoke City. Griffin holds a Bachelor’s degree from William & Mary and a Master’s degree in Administration and Supervision from the University of Virginia.

Stephanie Burris has been named the assistant principal for Bonsack and Mount Pleasant elementary school. Burris will spend part of her day at Bonsack Elementary and part of the day at Mount Pleasant Elementary. Burris joined Roanoke County Public Schools in 2007 as a teacher at Cave Spring Elementary following seven years of teaching in Roanoke City. She has served as a teacher at Cave Spring since 2007. Burris holds a Bachelor’s degree from Roanoke College and a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Radford University.

Sharee Anderson will become the new assistant principal for Back Creek and Clearbrook elementary schools. Anderson will split time between the two schools. She first joined Roanoke County Public Schools in 2006 as a teacher at W.E. Cundiff Elementary school where she has been teaching since. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from St. Augustine’s College and a Master’s degree in liberal studies from Hollins University.

“I’m excited that these four teachers will begin their administrative careers,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools. “Our assistant principals play a very important role to ensure high quality instruction and I’m confident that Evin, Jenny, Stephanie and Sharee will be outstanding administrators,” Dr. Nicely said.