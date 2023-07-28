As schools reopen soon, one challenge involves parents more than students

| By

Teachers in several area school systems report for work next week as a new school year gets ready to begin; in many areas, the hallway bells will ring well before Labor Day. And three years after the pandemic struck, schools are still coping with its impacts. In Franklin County, new Superintendent Kevin Siers says the learning loss there was less than in many other school systems, but it remains one of the main ongoing COVID-related challenges they face, and another is dealing with the COVID-related loss of both learning and students’ socialization skills. And as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, a third challenge involves working with parents more than students: