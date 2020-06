As Phase 2 gets underway COVID cases will go up in a tradeoff says health expert

| By

As announced yesterday by the Governor, Phase 2 in the three-part reopening of businesses in most parts of Virginia gets underway on Friday – but is the coronavirus pandemic under control at this point? An infectious disease expert weighs in, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

6-3 ODell Presser Wrap#2