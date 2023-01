As General Assembly begins, some tax cut agreement seen likely

State lawmakers begin this year’s General Assembly session Wednesday and as it gets underway, retired Virginia Tech Professor and WFIR Political Analyst Bob Denton expects a mix of bipartisan cooperation on some issues — and plenty of political positioning on others ahead of November’s legislative elections. Denton says lawmakers can agree on some tax cuts, along with increased state spending for education, mental health and workforce development. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: