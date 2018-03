Art by Bus back for 2018

| By

Live music on the free Star Line Trolley, a new “Writer By Bus” who will ride the Valley Metro transit system and the journal about it – and four buses featuring the works of local artists. The Ride Solutions “Art By Bus” program is back for the next month. The works of art revealed on buses today come from Roanoke City’s collection – mostly pieces purchased by local artists. Former Roanoke Times reporter Tim Thornton is the 20-18 “Writer By Bus.” Jeremy Holmes is the program director:

3-1 Art By Bus#2-WEB