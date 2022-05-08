Armed suspects rob Botetourt store, flee in stolen vehicle

NEWS RELEASE: FINCASTLE, VA – On May 8, 2022, at 5:06 a.m., deputies responded to the Circle K in the 2700 block of Lee Highway for a reported armed robbery. The suspect, described as a white male, approximately 5’7 to 6’ wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, white and black skull cap, blue hospital mask and faded skinny jeans entered the store brandishing a large knife (bowie knife).

After taking a minimal amount of money and cigarettes, the suspect left in a white 2020 Kia Forte displaying a Virginia registration of UMD-1728. This vehicle has been reported stolen out of Loudoun County, Virginia. Should the public observe the vehicle please call 911 immediately. Do not approach the suspect or vehicle. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Levi Hosey at 928-2243.