Arkay Packaging CEO donates artwork to Taubman

The chairman and CEO for Arkay Packaging – which employs around 200 people in Botetourt County – has others passions that include collecting art. Now he has formally donated four pieces permanently to the Taubman Museum of Art. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

