Anthem Go Outside Festival is this weekend – in downtown Roanoke

The Anthem Go Outside Festival in Roanoke is back after a pandemic pause in 2020 – and its on the move in its 10th year. GoFest is shifting from the River’s Edge complex to the heart of downtown Roanoke, between Elmwood Park and the Market Plaza. Michael Clark is director for Roanoke City Parks and Recreation, one of the GoFest partners; he was live in studio this morning:

Click here for schedule/tickets for GoFest