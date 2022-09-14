Another loaded gun found at ROA checkpoint

ROANOKE, Va.– A woman from Pulaski County was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented her from carrying her loaded handgun onto her flight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets. A TSA officer who was staffing the checkpoint X-ray monitor spotted the weapon among the woman’s carry-on items as they entered the checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA alerted the police who confiscated the handgun and cited her on a weapons charge.

The Fairlawn woman also faces a stiff federal financial civil citation for bringing a loaded gun to a security checkpoint. 6 firearms have been confiscated at ROA this year, one more than in all of 2021. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter.