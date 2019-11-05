Another gun found at ROA airport

| By

The fifth gun found at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport this year was owned by a Californian trying to bring a loaded 38 caliber revolver through the checkpoint this morning. TSA officials spotted the gun on an X-Ray monitor and notified airport police – who then cited the man on a weapons charge. In 2018 six guns in all were confiscated at ROA baggage checkpoints. The TSA says nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day.