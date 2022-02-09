Another fatal crash in Botetourt County today

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating two pedestrians that were struck, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Feb 9) at 2:00 a.m. on the entrance ramp to Interstate 81, from Route 220 in Troutville. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling south on Route 220 and merged onto the southbound entrance ramp to Interstate 81, when the vehicle struck two male pedestrians which were walking in the roadway.

Troopers have identified one of the two pedestrians at this point. The 27-year old male was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received after being struck by the Wrangler. The second pedestrian died at the scene and has not been identified at this time. For the purpose of the investigation and the identification of the second pedestrian, state police will not release the name of the individual that was transported to the hospital, until troopers can identify the second male subject. The driver of the Jeep was not injured in the crash.