Another early morning shooting incident in Roanoke is non-fatal

(from Roanoke PD) On October 25th, at about 12:30 am, Roanoke Police were dispatched to the 1800 Block Downing Street NW, in reference to a shooting. Upon officers arrival they located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gun shot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the scene and transported the male to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers were able to locate a residence in the immediate area where the shooting occurred. It was determined that the victim was at the residence when an altercation with a male occurred and the victim was shot and fled the residence. This is an on-going investigation and it is not believed to be related to the homicide on Gayle Street earlier in the evening. No arrest have been made in this incident.