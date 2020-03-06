Anita Price not running again for Roanoke City Council

| By

At a news conference today announcing Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea’s Re-election bid, Roanoke City Council member Anita Price told WFIR NEWS that she will NOT be seeking a seat on the council for the next election. Price, A former Roanoke City School teacher says she is still committed to working with children and remaining active in the community. She will continue to serve out her term on council until the end of the year. Another incumbent, Michelle Davis, has announced that she will not seek reelection as well.

3-6 Price for Web