Anita Price back on Roanoke City Council

As many expected, former Roanoke City Council member Anita Price is back on the dais – to serve the remaining 9 months left on the term of ex-Council member Robert Jeffrey Jr. Price was sworn in today after Council voted on a resolution to choose her over the five other candidates who stepped forward. Price will NOT run again for another term; all City Council members voted “yes” except for Bill Bestpitch, who voted “present.” Anita Price takes her place on City Council again at tonight’s 7pm meeting.