Analyst: Roanoke-area gas prices are a relative bargin

Gas prices may be close to half-dollar a gallon higher than last year at this time, but current prices in the Roanoke Valley are a relative bargain compared to most other places: more than 30 cents below the national average — and the lowest among Virginia’s metro areas. As WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, a leading analyst says many gas stations around here are barely covering their operational costs at the moment:

