Analyst: Gas station chains lead way in fast-food innovation

Many people on the road this holiday weekend will stop for a meal not at a restaurant, but at a gas station’s convenience store. And an analyst who follows such trends says brands like Sheetz have impacted fast food chains like McDonald’s in some important ways — like installing touch-screen order stations many years ago.WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

