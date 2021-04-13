Amtrak adds roll-on, roll-off bike option locally May 1st

Beginning May 1 – “May is also National Bike Month” – the Amtrak train out of Roanoke will accept bikes on board – one per each of the four coach cars. You will have to reserve that spot and it costs 20 dollars. Local biking enthusiast Barbara Duerk says the Virginia Department of Rail & Public Transportation worked with Amtrak to make that happen. The Duerks – Barbara and Gary – will take a “demonstration trip” with their bikes to Alexandria tomorrow on the Northeast Corridor line and then ride around Mount Vernon. Barbara Duerk says she’s been working since 2017 to make the “roll-on, roll-off” service happen in Roanoke.