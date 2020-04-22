AMBER ALERT: Roanoke County 3 Missing Children

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on April 21, 2020 at 1550 hours. Abducted is Emma Allison (6 year old White Female), Cameron Allison (6 year old White Male), and Colin Allison (21 month old White Male).The children are believed to have been abducted by John Varion Allison, White Male, Blonde hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 185 lbs. They may be driving a 1999 Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV, VA tag VVU-3796, or a 2006 Cadillac 4 door car, VA tag VMV-8238. For further information contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798, 540-777-8799 or visit www.vaamberalert.com.

MISSING CHILD 1:

Cameron Allison

Gender : Male

Race : W

Date of Birth : 12/08/2013

Height : 4 feet 00 inches

Weight : 50-60 Lbs

Hair: Strait Light Brown

Eyes: Brown

Date and Time of Abduction: Apr 20, 2020 01:31 PM

Circumstances:

Child was last seen at 5153 North Lakes Dr , Roanoke County , Virginia.

MISSING CHILD 2:

Emma Allison

Gender : Female

Race : w

Date of Birth : 05/04/2013

Height : 4 feet 00 inches

Weight : 50-60 Lbs

Hair: Strait Shoulder Length Light Brown

Eyes: Unknown

Date and Time of Abduction: Apr 20, 2020 01:31 PM

Circumstances:

Child was last seen at 5153 North Lakes Dr , Roanoke County , Virginia.

MISSING CHILD 3:

Colin Allison

Gender : Male

Race : w

Date of Birth : 07/18/2018

Height : 2 feet 00 inches

Weight : 30 Lbs

Hair: strait Blond

Eyes: Brown

Date and Time of Abduction: Apr 20, 2020 01:31 PM

Circumstances:

Child was last seen at 5153 North Lakes Dr , Roanoke County , Virginia.

ABDUCTOR 1:

John V Allison

White Male, 5 feet 09 inches, 175 Lbs, blond hair, brown eyes.

ABDUCTOR 2:

Ruby M Allison

White Female, 5 feet 03 inches, 160 Lbs, brown hair, brown eyes.