AMBER ALERT — Girl believed to be in extreme danger

| By

The Virginia State Police has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for a child abduction that occurred around 11 pm last night. The child is believed to be in extreme danger — Abducted is Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez was abducted. The 17-year-old girl is described as Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-1 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. The girl is believed to have been abducted by Rodney Richards – a black man with black hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 230 lbs. wearing a blue hoodie and black jeans. He was last seen driving a white 4 door Honda sedan.