Almost 3 years later Carilion shuts down drive-thru test site

At its peak the Carilion Clinic drive-thru Covid testing center on Postal Drive in Roanoke County saw as many as 500 vehicles a day. Now down to a few dozen on average daily, the drive-thru just across from the Cave Spring post office shut down at noon today. Testing center staff will assume new roles at other practices, and COVID-19 testing will remain available at primary care and VelocityCare sites in conjunction with an in-person or virtual visit. Some pharmacies still offer onsite testing as well. Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, an infectious disease specialist with Carilion, was on hand to note the occasion – urging people to have a COVID game plan going forward: