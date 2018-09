All those storm drains; Roanoke tries to clear debris before the rains

| By

Roanoke City has 9,500 storm drains, and if debris ends up blocking any of them, that can create street flooding or problems for nearby homes and businesses. City crews are doing their best make sure all those storm drains are clear so that when the heavy rains come, the runoff actually runs off. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

09-12 Storm Drains Wrap1-WEB