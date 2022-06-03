Alabama concert scheduled for tonight postponed until December

From Berglund Center: The award winning super group ALABAMA has to postpone this weekend’s concerts originally scheduled for Friday, June 3 in Roanoke VA and Saturday, June 4 in Fayetteville, NC due to — Randy Owen, lead vocalist and co-founder of the group ALABAMA is mourning the loss of his mother, Martha Alice Teague Owen, who passed away yesterday morning. Surrounded by her family in Fort Payne, Alabama, Owen died following a short illness. She was 90-years-old.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored on the new performance date.