AG Jason Miyares responds to Cardinal News report on Commonwealth's early release policy Clark Palmer November 3, 2025 1 min read Jason Miyares Virginia's current Attorney General is pushing back on reports that his office embellished numbers regarding the dangers of early release inmates. More from WFIR's Clark Palmer.