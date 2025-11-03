November 5, 2025

Culture Calendar WFIR
1 min read

Two plays open this weekend; RSO with Beethoven at Jeff Center, artist receptions and the Blue Ridge Potter’s Guild show and sale

Gene Marrano November 5, 2025
Election Results
1 min read

Narrow 2023 loss turns into victory for Lily Franklin in Virginia’s 41st District

Web Staff November 5, 2025
WFIR Election 2025
1 min read

McNamara will return to Richmond; says he can work with Democrats

Gene Marrano November 5, 2025