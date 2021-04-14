After rising two weeks, area COVID hospitalizations again decline

Health care systems based in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside Virginia collectively report 124 patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19; that is down slightly from the week before, and it reverses a two-week increase. The number of patients under intensive care or on ventilators essentially held steady.

TODAY: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 124

ICU patients: 33

Ventilator patients: 15

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 7

APRIL 7: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 130

ICU patients: 32

Ventilator patients: 16

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 4

MARCH 31: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 120

ICU patients: 38

Ventilator patients: 18

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 3

MARCH 24: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 116

ICU patients: 32

Ventilator patients: 17

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 0