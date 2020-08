After 2 week quarantine the Polka Dots cast gets ready to stage virtual play

| By

For two weeks all of those involved in a musical that will be staged and recorded for online release at Mill Mountain Theatre were quarantined separately in downtown Roanoke. After a second negative COVID-19 test they are now rehearsing together. How “Polkadots – The Cool Kids Musical” is taking shape from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

